Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government., says he may subpoena documents about the IRS’ unexpected visit to journalist Matt Taibbi’s home while he testified before Congress about his research on Twitter’s past censorship.

"We may look to subpoena the documents, any communications relative to this situation, we may want to talk with folks," Jordan said Thursday on "America Reports." "Mr. Werfel {IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel) is a new guy there. I don't know why he doesn't come out and tell us what's going on, what's going on in your agency."

Jordan noted that the timing of the IRS's visit to Taibbi's home is an obvious red flag.

"No one thinks it's [the IRS visit] chance [circumstance]," Jordan said. "No one thinks it's a coincidence. Everyone thinks this was done for intimidation reasons. This was done as some kind of targeting, but it would be really easy for the IRS to answer. Just call up the agent, the person who knocked on the door, whoever that is, call them up, say, ‘Hey, what was going on here?’ Just give us the answer and if it is chance, then just tell us, but tell us what it is."

The Republican lawmaker says he doesn’t understand why it is taking so long to figure out.

"This is not just any agency," Jordan explained. "This is probably the most feared agency that Americans in our government – when you get a call from the IRS, it's like, ‘Oh, sugar, what's going on here?’ So, you would think the IRS would give us an answer."

The congressman detailed various challenges Taibbi has encountered, including the Federal Trade Commission demanding Elon Musk reveal his journalists behind the "Twitter Files" and Democrats asking the reporter to reveal his sources.

"That is not supposed to happen in the United States of America and that is why we're concerned and that is why this committee is devoted to doing the things and doing the work that we think needs to be done," Jordan said.

The lawmaker assured he is committed to protecting the First Amendment for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.

"Most of the censorship is going against conservatives, but...if it was the other way around, I'd be just as mad about it, because the First Amendment is for all 330 some million Americans."

"That's what the First Amendment is about," he continued. "It's not this idea that, ‘Oh, the smart people get to censor what we regular folks can understand.’ Baloney! That is not how the First Amendment works, but that's how the Democrats now want it to work and that, to me, is the most frightening thing."