Live concerts can be unpredictable, no matter how much a musician prepares. Stages and instruments can break, fans get rowdy, and there’s always the risk of taking a tumble.

Zach Bryan recently made headlines when he had a fan kicked out of his concert in Albany, New York.

Bryan, 27, was walking through the crowd, followed by security, when a fan attempted to grab the guitar out of his hands. He can be heard in the video saying, "Hey, get her out of here," to his security team.

Bryan later explained on Twitter, "I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together." He added, "Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out."

He also issued a warning to fans about getting too hands-on at concerts.

"I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course," Bryan tweeted.

Bryan isn’t the only star to have a chaotic concert incident caught on video. Read on for more live shows gone awry.

Taylor Swift has been dominating headlines ever since her Eras Tour kicked off in March, playing through rainstorms and providing fans with countless memorable (and viral) moments.

First, there was the time she yelled at a security guard during a Philadelphia show for harassing a fan.

While performing "Bad Blood," Swift could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!"

In a video shared to her friend's TikTok account, Maryland resident Kelly Kelly revealed she was the fan Swift was protecting.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night… He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything, he was like on top of us," she began.

"We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it," she continued. "Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it. And then he basically like got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight."

A representative for Swift did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment, and she continued the show without addressing the incident.

Another viral moment came from the "You Belong with Me" singer’s seemingly possessed piano.

At her Foxborough, Massachusetts stop, Swift was sitting at her piano onstage when it played notes on its own.

"Do you hear that?" she asked crowd of fans. "Is that happening for you too?"

Swift explained that due to the heavy rain during her three-night, sold-out appearances in Massachusets, some of her instruments had been damaged.

"This has clearly broken my keyboard," Taylor told fans, adding, "because it was literally underwater. I didn't know how any of the instruments were working last night. So this is broken. I'm just going to get the guitar, it's going to be fine."

The singer went on to play "Red (Taylor's Version)" with her guitar.

Pink is known for her acrobatic skills during her live shows, and they usually occur without incident.

However, during a performance in Germany in 2010, things didn’t go as planned.

In a video posted on YouTube, the "So What?" singer could be seen being secured into the harness used for her aerial tricks by two of her dancers.

She appeared to signal to pause the performance, but it seemed her cue was missed, because the harness then dragged her offstage and she crashed into the pit.

Pink addressed the accident on Twitter afterward, sounding more bashful than injured.

"To all my nurnberg fans- I am so so so sorry to end the show that way. I am embarrassed and very sorry. I’m in ambulance now but I will b fine."

The "Trustfall" singer later reassured fans the show would go on, writing, "Ok all my lovers out there- nothings broken, no fluid in the lungs, just seriously sore. I made that barricade my b*tch!!!! Thanx nurnberg:("

Pink continued her next show the following day as planned.

Tim McGraw lost his balance and tumbled into the crowd at a show last year.

While singing his song, "I Like It, I Love It," at the Boots in the Park concert, McGraw knelt on stage and then moved onto a squat position.

But he didn’t maneuver quite right, and lost his balance, falling backward into the fans.

Ever the professional, McGraw recovered quickly and greeted fans as he made his way back toward the stage.

Dave Grohl, lead singer and guitarist for The Foo Fighters, is known for being one of the nicest guys in rock and roll, and possibly one of the most indestructible too.

Grohl fell offstage during a concert in Goteborg, Sweden, in 2015, and broke his leg.

In video captured by a fan immediately after the fall, Grohl speaks into the microphone and says "I think I just broke my leg."

He continued, as a camera feed from the stage showed a medic holding his head up on the ground, telling the crowd, "I’m going to go to the hospital, I’m going to fix my leg, and then I’m going to come back and we’re going to play for you again!"

True to his word, Grohl sought medical attention and returned, being carried on a stretcher with his leg bandaged.

After crew and medics helped him sit upright on stage, Grohl continued performing, singing and playing guitar during the band’s rendition of "Under Pressure."

Despite playing through the pain, once a post-show hospital visit revealed the full extent of his broken leg, The Foo Fighters were forced to cancel two shows on their tour.

The tour continued later, and Grohl completed the rest of the dates with his leg in a cast, sitting on a throne for the performances.

Harry Styles' fans are devoted to the singer, but you wouldn’t know it based on how many people threw things at him during his tour last year.

While performing in Chicago, Styles was speaking to fans when he was suddenly hit in the groin area by what appeared to be a water bottle.

The "Same As It Was" singer showed his discomfort, but maintained his composure, quipping, "Now that's unfortunate" into the microphone.

He then began moving around again and told the crowd, "Shake it off," before jumping up and down in an apparent effort to dispel the pain.

A perhaps less painful – but still irritating – incident came a later stop in Los Angeles, where Styles had what appeared to be candy tossed at him.

As he was performing his song "Kiwi," small, circular objects were thrown toward the stage, later identified by fans as Skittles.

At least one seemed to hit Styles, who was seen holding his left eye before shaking it off and continuing his performance.

Styles also faced a chicken nugget throwing incident during his tour. The explanation for fans throwing food and other objects at the singer remains unclear.

Not every fan takes it too far, and in fact, some get a helping hand from their favorite artists.

That was the case for Adele, who noticed someone in distress during a performance last year at London’s BTS Hyde Park Festival.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer was about to start a song when she told the band to stop and called out for assistance.

"Stop, stop, stop, security, do you need security’s help?" Adele asked the audience member. She then began directing staff toward the person.

"They’re coming, they’re coming," the "Easy on Me" singer said reassuringly, as she crossed the stage to further check on the individual.

Once she confirmed they had been reached by security, Adele turned back to her band and said, "OK, let’s start again."

The person who shared the video on Twitter wrote, "Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. It really is that easy."

Performing in a seemingly controlled environment didn’t stop Madonna from facing a fall on stage.

During the Brit Awards in 2016, the "Material Girl" singer entered wearing a large cape, fumbling with it as she moved.

The material appeared to be pulled backward, and Madonna fell down three steps as her dancers looked on in shock.

Madonna responded to the accident in a since deleted Instagram post, writing, "My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine!"

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz, Caroline Thayer, Stephanie Sorace and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.