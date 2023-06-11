Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., criticized liberal media outlets on Sunday for allegedly covering up the Biden family's shady business deals, particularly those involving President Biden and his son Hunter.

The outcry comes after the Justice Department indicted former President Donald Trump on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements, all related to his mishandling of classified documents

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo called the move "unprecedented" on Sunday, pointing out the charges are the first ever brought against a former U.S. president, especially considering the suspect is the sitting president's former – and potentially future – political opponent.

Meanwhile, Johnson said the ongoing federal probe into Hunter Biden has yielded a different outcome, still moving at a snail's pace after years. But he told Bartiromo he isn't surprised by the double standard.

"When you consider the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, when you consider the fraudulent and corrupt investigation on Russian collusion – which was a complete lie, and the FBI knew it was – you put all of these things together, and the FBI, the Department of Justice have interfered in the 2016 election, the 2020 election and here we go again."

"They're going to be interfering in the 2024 election," he said.

Johnson called the alleged corruption a "horrible mess" and argued "it's hard not to be suspicious" of the agency in its alleged attempt to stifle Trump's political ambitions.

"The investigation of Hunter Biden has been dragging on for years. They were able to wrap up this [Trump] investigation very rapidly. In addition, they announce it pretty much the same day when the details of the FBI confidential human sources is going to be revealed by members of Congress…" he continued.

Hours before news of Trump's indictment went public, the House Oversight Committee finally obtained access to a document reportedly indicating Biden and his son Hunter each received $5 million from a Burisma Holdings executive.

Johnson later added that, after reviewing documents related to the allegedly shady business practices, he believes the Biden family knew "exactly" what types of people they were dealing with.

Additionally, he called out the mainstream media as "complicit, compliant [and] corrupt" throughout the process, failing to shed light on the Biden family's alleged dealings while spotlighting concerns about Trump.

"They're not covering this thing honestly," he said, adding, "President Ford decided it was best for America not to pursue prosecution against President Nixon. President Trump pretty much made the same decision by deciding not to pursue any kind of prosecution of Hillary Clinton…"