A competitive cyclist is calling on other female athletes to speak out after a transgender woman won a New York City cycling event last week.

"I'm just waiting and hoping that more women will speak out and against this. Otherwise, we will slowly continue to be pushed out of our own sport in the category that was created to protect us," cyclist Holly Lavesser said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday.

A social media post from NYC Cycling News showed Tiffany Thomas standing in between two biological females as the first-place winner of Randall’s Island Criteriums on Sunday. Thomas is a transgender woman who rides for LA Sweat.

It appeared to be the first time Thomas has finished in first place this year. Thomas has finished in first place 16 total times in her career, according to her Road Results page.

TRANSGENDER WOMAN FINISHES IN FIRST PLACE AT NEW YORK CITY CYCLING EVENT, SPARKS OUTRAGE

Thomas' win sparked outrage from many critics concerned about the future of women's sports.

"It's just so unfair," Lavesser said. "I train every day in some capacity. I work a full-time job, so it's definitely a balance to get my training in. I make nutritional choices so that I can compete at my best ability. And when someone else walks in that has an advantage, one that I will never have, it's just disheartening. It's humiliating in a way."

On her Road Results page, Thomas is listed in Category 1 which is considered an elite level under USA Cycling rules. USA Cycling follows the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rules regarding transgender athletes at the elite level of competition. USA Cycling points out the "main points" on its website.

"Those who transition from female to male (FTM) are eligible to compete in the male category upon providing a written and signed declaration acceptable to the UCI Medical Manager. It is the responsibility of athletes to be aware of current WADA/USADA policies and to file for appropriate therapeutic use exemptions," the first rule states.

JOE ROGAN GOES OFF ON TRANSGENDER FEMALE ATHLETES COMPETING AGAINST BIOLOGICAL WOMEN: ‘IT’S F---ING MADDENING'

For "those who transition from male to female (MTF)," there are more conditions that must be met acceding the UCI which include restrictions on testosterone levels.

Last week's cycling competition is one of several recent events of transgender women competing in women's sports.

From collegiate athletics to high school sports, a debate has grown over whether having transgender women and girls compete against biological females and girls is really an equal playing field.

Lia Thomas, a transgender female, won an NCAA women’s swimming championship in the 500 free last March. The debate has even gone to the doorstep of the NCAA.

While numerous athletes and activists push back on the sporting trend, Lavesser noted her fear that women may be pushed out of the space made to "protect" fair competition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Women are already leaving," she said. "I know personally of women that have left because there's no fulfillment anymore when you show up and a competition is not fair. It's unjust."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.