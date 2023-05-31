Former FBI Director James Comey this week declared President Trump to be a "threat" to the rule of law, a few weeks after Special Counsel John Durham's investigation concluded that Comey's FBI failed to uphold its "mission of strict fidelity to the law."

"He represents a serious threat to the rule of law in this country," Comey said about Trump Tuesday on MSNBC when asked if he's worried about another Trump presidency. "And anyone with eyes to see can see that."

The Durham report found that both the FBI and the Department of Justice failed in their mission to uphold the law by launching the investigation into allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Durham found there was no sufficient evidence to begin that probe, even as many Democrats said publicly they had seen evidence of collusion.

That investigation, Crossfire Hurricane, fell short of finding any collusion between Trump and Russia that helped Trump win the 2016 election.

Comey has also been criticized for not pursuing charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton despite acknowledging she mishandled classified information on a private email server.

The Durham report noted that as well, and concluded that the FBI displayed "markedly different" treatment of the Clinton and Trump campaigns during its investigations.

Comey responded to the Durham report’s conclusions about improper actions taken by his FBI in a separate MSNBC appearance on Tuesday by chalking it up to the fact that "there’s always going to be mistakes" in FBI investigations.

"It doesn’t mean the FBI isn’t competent, honest and independent," Comey explained. "In the main, the FBI did it the right way during a very difficult time in 2016."

Both clips were widely criticized by conservatives on Twitter, including by Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton, who said Trump "deserves a medal" for firing Comey.

Comey, who is currently promoting his new novel "Central Park West," did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.