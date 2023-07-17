House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., responded to claims from his panel's ranking member that the GOP side of the dais is leading to "its legitimacy being eroded" as its investigation into Biden family business dealings continues.

MSNBC host and former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asked Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., about a witness in Comer's probe being indicted on allegations he was an unregistered lobbyist among other charges, as they discussed the probe.

Raskin replied that he is overall "concerned that the House Oversight Committee is suddenly being compromised in a really serious way – Our legitimacy is being eroded by the tactics adopted by Chairman Comer."

On "The Ingraham Angle," Comer fired back at Raskin, saying his comments were "disappointing but not surprising."

"The 'tactics' that we are using in the House Oversight Committee – we're using a thing called evidence. And it's something that Jamie Raskin has no concept of and the Democrat-liberal media will not consider," he said.

"We have the Bidens' bank records. We have bank violations from six different banks that all reported to the Treasury Department that they felt like the Biden family was laundering money through shell companies. They were concerned about the fact that some of these wires they were getting from foreign nationals were from state-owned entities."

Comer said neither Raskin or Psaki cannot cite any preponderance of evidence officially put forth by the committee that is not backed up by facts or documentation – such as the bank records.

Host Laura Ingraham reported that Comer's committee just finished a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent in the Wilmington, Del., office she said confirmed key portions of IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley's testimony to the House Ways & Means Committee.

"This is quickly coming down to: who are you going to believe? The Biden Justice Department that said parents were terrorists who say Catholics were extremists, who censored Americans First Amendment free speech rights, or these two whistleblowers who have impeccable records," Jordan told Ingraham in response.

He said that the two whistleblowers will appear before Comer and Raskin's committee later this week.