House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News there are more witnesses and sources to come forward regarding his panel's probe of alleged bribery and influence peddling on the part of President Biden and members of his family.

Comer told "Life, Liberty & Levin" he and fellow involved lawmakers have done more than expected given their narrower purview than the Justice Department or executive branch Cabinet offices to investigate information relevant to the probe.

"I think we've done as much as we could do with the obstacles we've had to overcome," he said. "No one thought I would get bank records. No one thought we would get access to the Treasury, Cabinet's suspicious activity reports, but we would not take no for an answer."

"We kept fighting and we prevailed. When we got access to the suspicious activity reports, the mainstream media said there was nothing there."

Comer said his investigation instead discovered indirect wire transfers to Biden family members while the 80-year-old was vice president, which originated in Romania and China.

He alleged the wires were made via shell companies to nine Biden kin, and that the discovery of an FBI 1023 form has even further deepened the investigation, with the lawmaker alleging the Justice Department sat on the bribery allegations laid out by a source in the document.

"Even though they will tell you and you heard in the testimony when Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley grilled the deputy FBI director as to why they wouldn't release the Form 1023, they said, 'Well, we don't want to endanger the life of our paid informant who's one of our most trusted, highest paid, most credible FBI informants,'" Comer said.

"So if this is the case and the FBI informant's that credible and the FBI informant tells the FBI that the vice president of the United States took a bribe from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy and foreign aid, then why did the FBI not investigate it?"

He said the 1023 form saga is emblematic of a pattern his committee has encountered when trying to dislodge information from government sources.

The IRS would only investigate tax evasion-related claims against first son Hunter Biden, Comer claimed.

"They didn't want to investigate the shell companies. They didn't want to investigate the money laundering. And then we know the Department of Justice hasn't done anything, so there's a pattern here where the federal government, the deep state bureaucracies, have turned a blind eye to Joe Biden."

"Our job in the House Oversight Committee is to follow the money, and we have more bank records coming in."

He said there is a lot more to come as his panel investigates further.

"We're going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we're on the right track, even though we're having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media."