Comedian Ricky Gervais mocked non-binary singer Sam Smith's outfit at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London on Saturday.

Smith donned a black latex inflatable jumpsuit by British designer Harri that featured high rounded shoulders with balloon-like sleeves and legs that pointed outward. Gervais mocked Smith on Twitter with a photo shopped picture of himself wearing the singer's outfit with the caption, "The worst thing about being famous is the lack of privacy. I can’t even walk down the street without people looking and pointing."

CBS TWEET ABOUT BEING ‘READY TO WORSHIP’ SATANIC SAM SMITH RAISES EYEBROWS: ‘COMPROMISED BY EVIL’

Gervais has poked fun at Hollywood in the past, most notably during his monologue at the Golden Globes in 2020 where he called out many of the stars in attendance for their relationship to large corporations like Apple, Amazon and Disney.

"Apple roared into the TV game with 'The Morning Show,' a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," he said." So you say you’re 'woke', but the companies you work for, Apple, Amazon, Disney... If ISIS had a streaming service you would be calling your agents."

He also trolled celebrities in the room for their relationship to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arguing he didn't kill himself.

"Shut up, I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care," Gervais said in response to groans from the crowd.

He then told the crowd to avoid any political or "woke" statements when accepting their awards.

"You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," he concluded in his monologue. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

DETRANSITIONER SLAMS THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY FOR NORMALIZING CHILD GENDER TRANSITIONS: ‘HOW LOW CAN YOU GO’

Last month, Smith sparked debate about the "I’m Not Here to Make Friends" music video that showed hyper-sexualized scenes with the singer wearing nipple clasps and dancing sexually while liquid was squirted into their face. While some applauded Smith for the confidence, many others condemned the sexual material and lack of child restrictions on the content.

‘NON-BINARY' SINGER SAM SMITH CLAIMS THE MUSIC INDUSTRY ‘ISN’T USED TO QUEER ARTISTS'

At Saturday night's award show, Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras wore black leather ensembles to perform a raunchy rendition of their award-winning song "Unholy," which they also performed at the Grammy's. The Satanic-themed performance was criticized as "evil" by many Republicans and conservative commentators.