The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen as its head coach on Tuesday.
Steichen will go to the Colts after guiding the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense to Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Eagles lost the game, Philadelphia still managed to score 35 points.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts praised Steichen for his ability to "put guys in positions to make plays."
He will now inherit an offense that was 30th in points scored and 27th in yards gained.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.