Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson got into the scoring column early in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Richardson was in the shotgun and took a snap from the Jaguars’ 2-yard line. He found a seam and ran right through it for a touchdown.

It was Richardson’s first career NFL touchdown of any kind.

The score tied the game at 7-7 with about 14:57 left to go in the half. The Jaguars got on the board on a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley.

The former Florida standout beat Gardner Minshew II for the starting job for Week 1. The Colts hope Richardson can be the long-term face of the franchise after going year to year with veteran quarterbacks following the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck before the start of the 2019 season.

Richardson said in the days leading up to the game he was just focusing on the task at hand.

"I’m just trying to prepare for the game and make sure I’m on point," Richardson said Wednesday. "Running out of the tunnel and all that, that’s going to come, but me being on point and being ready — that’s all I’m focused on right now."

The Colts were 4-12-1 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.