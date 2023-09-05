Emerging Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter showed he could play both sides of the football.

Hunter had 11 catches for 119 yards and one impressive interception in Colorado’s 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Monday that Hunter is primed to be a top pick – even going as far as to say Hunter could go No. 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like a first pick," Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. "He is the first pick. That’s who he is. Travis is, and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game."

Hunter committed to Jackson State in 2021 when Sanders was coaching there. It was one of the biggest recruiting boons for Sanders. When Coach Prime took the job at Colorado, Hunter followed.

He was one of 87 newcomers for Colorado.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS SAYS SON, SHEDEUR, HAD EXTRA MOTIVATION TO BEAT TCU AFTER COACH'S PAST DISRESPECT

"I went out there and dominated," Hunter said. "A lot of people doubting me because I rated myself as the No. 1 Heisman watch list. But people are praising me now, because they know what I can do. They’ve finally seen what I see in my vision and what the coaches' vision is for me."

Hunter added he was willing to do whatever he had to do to help Colorado win football games – even if it is taking snaps at two positions in the near-100-degree weather.

"It's hard on your body, but that's what you've got treatment for," he said of the heat. "Whatever I can do to help the team is what I want to do. I went out there and helped the defense get a takeaway. I helped the offense get down the field."

Hunter will not be eligible for the draft until 2025 and, by that time, he could far and wide be the best contender for the top pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.