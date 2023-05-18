A Colorado teacher said there were Marxists and Leninists among the AFT union affiliate in Colorado during a speech in May as he called for a "FORCEFUL cultural revolution," Fox News Digital found.

Tim Hernandez is a teacher at Aurora West Preparatory Academy in the Aurora Public Schools District, according to its website. He has a signaled that he was including lessons on communist theory in his classroom.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For example, to engage young children in his lens of society, Hernandez said they should be showed "A Bug's Life" followed by a lesson on "proletariat revolution," meaning a social revolution in which the working class attempts to overthrow the bourgeoisie.

ANTI-CAPITALIST TEACHER PROMOTES ANARCHY, 'LOVES' WHEN STUDENTS HAVE 'NO RESPECT FOR AUTHORITY'

"A lot of people call me a 'unicorn.' I am not an anomaly. I am a testament to the work we still have to do; this is sacred; this is powerful; this is necessary. I tell my students the truth," he said, according to his notes from a Memphis rally in September 2021 reviewed by Fox News.

Hernandez also said that theories should be implemented into tangible actions, including in schools, during a May 8 rally attended by members of the AFT's Colorado affiliate.

The American Federation of Teachers Colorado affiliate posted the video on its Twitter account.

"I want to tear some s---t up it out for you. Are you ready?" Hernandez said.

"What I think is happening in our schools, what I think is showing up in my classroom, is a lot of the things that we get into ideological circles up here. We like to compete who knows Marx better, who knows these things better, who's a Leninist. Listen, all right, I'll give you a real take on this s---t. Kids don't care," he said.

"Yes, it's important to know theory. But you have to do some practices, you have to get out into the streets. You have to get into your workplace. You have to go to your families. If we are just sitting, talking in an ideological circle, our kids are still going to schools that are underfunded where they are investing more in their failure than in their success."

"Your [communist] theory will not save you. The revolution… will happen in the hood. It will not be led by who understands Lenin best, it will not be led by the deepest Marxists. The revolution will be led by the people…. And I say all of this because I'm a teacher."

Fox News Digital also probed into Hernandez's public social media, and found the teacher called for a "FORCEFUL cultural revolution," particularly against American "whiteness" and "white supremacy."

"If white people spent HALF of the time they spend trying to distance themselves from their whiteness and instead spent it actually deconstructing systems of white supremacy, where would we be?" he asked. "[S]ystems of white supremacy are upheld by individuals- to remove individuality from this conversation is unproductive… I am absolutely advocating for a cultural revolution where we dismantle individual and systemic white supremacy," he said in January 2021.

"We're talking about whiteness and white supremacy. And I'm willing to advocate for any form of disruption to it and every manifestation it has," he said.

"Am I denying the freedom to uphold white supremacy? If so, I am in favor of that denial. And, white supremacy is CURRENTLY upheld by force. So yes, I'm advocating a FORCEFUL cultural revolution wherein we assert the dignity of life for all at the expense of white supremacy."

The phrase "Cultural Revolution" is derived from communist totalitarian history. The Chinese Cultural Revolution was a political purge and persecution of millions of suspected anti-revolutionaries orchestrated by Mao, who was the chairman of the People's Republic of China from 1949 to 1976. The violent movement vehemently opposed the "Four Olds:" Old Ideas, Old Culture, Old Customs, and Old Habits and featured the destruction of cultural artifacts.

K-12 CURRICULUM 'SOCIALLY ENGINEERING' MILLIONS INTO ENRAGED YOUNG 'SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS,' PARENTS WARN

Children were one of the most effective tools Mao exploited to fuel his revolution. They became indoctrinated to a point where they betrayed their parents to the communist state in order to move upwards in class, a survivor of Mao's cultural purge, Lily Tang Williams, previously told Fox News.

"[Mao believed that] young people's mind is a blank piece of paper. You can draw the most beautiful pictures or whatever he wants to draw or whatever he wants them to believe. Those are the… warning signs," the survivor of communism said.

"I am always going to be 'divisive' to those upholding, benefiting from and defending systems of white supremacy," Hernandez wrote on Twitter. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Hernandez's classroom was filled with flags supportive of the Palestinian and far-left political causes, including one which suggested the United States of America belonged to the Aztecs.

Hernandez was previously fired at another school in Denver Public Schools after being called "aggressive, divisive and attacking" by a school's administrator, he said in a tweet.

Other tweets show statements critical of white people.

OBAMA-HONORED SUPERINTENDENT BLASTS WHITE RACE AS ‘PROBLEMANTIC,’ WHO SHOULD FEEL ‘REALLY UNCOMFORTABLE’

"I seriously question if white women even remotely notice the number of times they interrupt other people in a day," he said in December 2021.

He also claimed that investments establishing "equity" in schools can also be "white supremacy."

"If your 'equity,' 'antiracism' work invests in growing white people to be less racist/ more conscious of bias instead of investing in conditions... that allow for... BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color)… to thrive, it is still white supremacy," he said in July 2022. "You do not have to be a white teacher/admin to be an agent of white supremacy or uphold whiteness."

He went on to accuse White people engaging in anti-bias work of secretly trying to steal power.

"The language of white privilege/ racial oppression is not for white people to grow it is directly designed to subvert a system that perpetuates white power. Its purpose is not to encourage white people towards inclusivity in a racist system. It ia to take power from them in it," he said.

"White teachers are more afraid of being called racist than upholding and practicing racism," he said in November 2021.