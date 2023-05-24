A Colorado history teacher who introduced a resolution that sought to "dismantle capitalism and replace it with a new, equitable economic system" on Tuesday announced a bid to win a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives.

Bryan Lindstrom, a union organizer and high school history teacher, posted a tweet that he is running for House District 36 in Colorado.

"I am running for House District 36," Lindstrom tweeted. "We cannot wait any longer to get more progressive champions into the legislature to fight for the community we deserve!"

As a member of the Colorado Education Association, Lindstrom submitted a draft of a resolution that vowed to replace capitalism with a "new equitable economic system."

The screenshot of the original version of the resolutions reads "CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources and, therefore, the only way to fully address systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality is to dismantle capitalism and replace it with a new, equitable economic system."

"We are constantly using band-aids and minor reforms to make things better, which is good, but the system itself is the problem, and it needs to be named," a statement under the resolution reads.

The original draft of the resolution, introduced by Lindstrom, was later revised.

A final version of the resolution that was passed states that "CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.

A former federal official sent a screenshot of the original version to thje outlet The Lion, which obtained the document first. The Lion "sent the screenshot to Lauren Stephenson, director of communications at the CEA, who belatedly admitted to the original resolution. She sent the Lion the revised form of the resolution that passed the assembly." The CEA had previously decided not to disclose the resolution, citing "process" and privacy concerns.

The screenshot of the original version was reportedly sent to a federal official by a disgruntled CEA member who walked out in disgust over the passage of the resolution.

This resolution follows the trend of teacher unions pushing a far-left ideology.

The president of the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the nation, declared that racial and social justice is a "pillar" of the NEA's efforts.