Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and North Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 720 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area with a report of a closure of Dunbar Road near Penobscot. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo, Deer Isle, Veazie and Dedham. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&