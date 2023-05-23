A student at a New York City college is speaking out after a professor "berate[d]" him and other students for a pro-life display.

"I think she was mostly offended by our general presence on campus," CUNY Hunter College student Patrick Rubi said, of the professor. "Our tabling was mainly about chemical abortions and the harms of chemical abortions for mothers and for the children involved. But I don't know if she looked at our supplies before she came and started to berate us."

On "The Ingraham Angle," Monday, Rubi explained he and other students were manning a table displaying pro-life literature earlier this month when they were confronted by an angry professor, who shouted profanities at the students before tossing materials off the table, video of the interaction shows.

"You're not educating s---, this is f---ing propaganda," the professor tells the students in a clip posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America. "What are you going to do, like anti-trans next?"

The professor was identified as art professor Shellyne Rodriguez, who a Hunter College spokesperson confirmed works at the school as an adjunct assistant professor.

In the viral video of the confrontation with the students, Rubi and other individuals appear to try to de-escalate the situation, apologizing to Rodriguez while noting they are just attempting to educate people on the issue.

"This is bull----, this is violent," Rodriguez said. "You're triggering my students."

"I am sorry about that," Rubi responded.

"No you’re not, because you can’t even have a f---ing baby. So you don’t even know what that is. Get this s--- the f--- out of here," the professor fires back before attempting to push the items off the table. "F--- this s---."

Rubi shared that the aggressive response from Rodriguez was not the only incident they encountered.

Another student approached the pro-life display, stole several fetal models and chewed them up before returning them to Rubi and the other pro-life students.

"So she had said she had that student had come along when we were tabling. And it's my understanding that she did not say anything before she proceeded to take two of our fetal models and put them in her mouth and start to chew them in front of us. So she chewed them in her mouth and then left," Rubi said.

"But then she came back and returned our fetal models, except she had colored red all over them and come up with a sign calling us fascists."

According to host Laura Ingraham, Fox News did not receive a comment from Rodriguez.

However, Ingraham's show did receive a comment from Hunter College.

"The college is taking this matter very seriously. The Provost has opened an investigation into the professor's actions," Hunter College said in the statement returned on Monday.

"Hunter does not tolerate such conduct by faculty," the college added in a subsequent statement released to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "The Provost has completed an investigation and the faculty member has been appropriately disciplined. In addition, the faculty member has been warned that if the behavior reoccurs, there will be further consequences."

