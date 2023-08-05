An Illinois college is offering a course called "Talking Dirty" that gives extra credit to students who undergo STD testing and covers various topics, including foreplay, BDSM and the morality of abortion.

A flyer for the McHenry County College course, posted online by Campus Reform, shows a woman in lingerie and a man with his shirt off tenderly embracing.

"Yes, this class is all about sex—what’s not to like?" the flyer reads. "Join in this fascinating study of ethics as it relates to the many forms and facets of human sexuality."

The class is considered a "twofer," allowing students to "complete two classes in one time slot" as part of their graduation credit requirements. The course is a hybrid between the Philosophy 251 "Intro to Ethics" and Psychology 175 "Human Sexuality" courses.

PARENTS OUTRAGED AFTER OREGON TEACHER ASKS STUDENTS TO WRITE ‘SEXUAL FANTASY’ SHORT STORY

The online syllabus warns that the course is "not a class to pick up chicks" and instead, students will be asked to address and ponder questions such as "Should prostitution be a crime" and "What is the moral status of a fetus."

Professors Christine Greta and Tim Seitz teach the course which will include lessons on foreplay, genital cutting, abortion, BDSM, porn, and "Why men rape."

It is intended to help students "better understand their own sexual needs and behaviors" and appreciate various facets of sex relating to an individual’s sexual orientation, race, religion, age and gender.

The course will also cover virginity, paraphilias, and virginity and provide students extra credit if they provide professors with evidence that they underwent STD testing.

WASHINGTON STATE SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR TO TEACH SEXUAL 'PLEASURE' CLASS TO 9-YEAR-OLDS AT SEX SHOP

"Extra credit (5 points) will be awarded to any student who is tested for STDs during the course. I do NOT want to see your results; for evidence of testing, bring in a clinic brochure and/or doctor’s note simply stating that you were tested. Contact information for free and low-cost clinics is provided on Canvas," the syllabus continues.

McHenry County College notes that the course is designed for adult college students.

"Sexually explicit language, films, slides, and other teaching materials will be used at times throughout the quarter. If you are upset by, or made very uncomfortable by sexually explicit language or visual media depictions of human sexual behavior, you may wish to reconsider whether you really want to take this class," online information about the course reads.

'IS GOD QUEER?': UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO OFFERS 'QUEERING GOD' COURSE TO STUDY REIMAGINING OF GENDER IN THEOLOGY

According to faculty that spoke with The Daily Herald, "twofer" classes have been available at the college for over 20 years and are among the most popular courses offered at the school.

"Talking Dirty," which combines Human Sexuality and Ethics, is just one of many dual credit classes. Others include "Doping, Sexting and Dangerous Music" and "Laugh You’re A—Off."

McHenry County College did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media