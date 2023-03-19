Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens was hospitalized on Thursday after a cycling accident in St. Augustine, Florida.

Teevens, 66, is an avid cyclist who was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision.

He’s been in the hospital since the accident and his family is with him, according to the school. They are not accepting visitors right now "in accordance with their wishes."

Teevens is the Big Green’s all-time winningest head coach. He owns a 117-101-2 record and is 83-70-1 in Ivy League play over his career.

Dartmouth is also his alma mater, having played three seasons for the Big Green as the team’s quarterback. He played 27 games for them from 1976 to 1978, throwing for a total 1,808 yards and six touchdowns.

Teevens has bounced around college football before landing with Dartmouth again. He’s been coaching for 32 years between the University of Maine, Tulane, Stanford and two separate stints with the Big Green.

Teevens’ first stint with Dartmouth came from 1987 to 1991; his team was the co-Ivy League title winner in 1990 and won it the following year outright.

He would return to Hanover in 2005 and has been there since. Teevens has led the Big Green to three co-wins of the Ivy League title in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Teevens was named New England Coach of the Year in 1990, 2015 and 2019; he was also named Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.