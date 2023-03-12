The University of New Orleans piled on the runs in Saturday’s game against Mississippi Valley State University a day after an umpire was suspended over a controversial call in their Friday game.

The Privateers’ 16-run third inning was a part of their 35-run onslaught against the Delta Devils. The Privateers were already up 10-1 heading into the bottom of the third when the game really exploded and got wildly out of hand. They added nine runs after the third and the game was called after the seventh.

New Orleans won the game 35-3.

Tyler Bischke, Tristan Moore, Mitchell Sanford, Maika Niu, Nathan Blasick and Jorge Tejeda each had home runs in the game for New Orleans. Five batters had three hits each.

New Orleans set a program record with its run totals.

Mississippi State went through five pitchers trying to stop the bleeding. The team only mustered up four hits in the evening innings.

The big win for the Privateers came after an umpire who called their matchup on Friday night was suspended for an egregious strike call. With two outs in the ninth inning and down four runs, Delta Devils left fielder Davon Mims was at the plate with a 1-1 count.

Mims took a pitch low in the zone that was called a strike by the home plate umpire, and Mims protested the call which kicked off a heated incident. The pitch clearly should have been a ball.

The Southland Conference said Saturday the unnamed umpire's actions were "deemed detrimental to the conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball."

"The Southland Conference is committed to promoting and enforcing the principles and standards of good sporting conduct with all conference activities involving our member institutions, including competition against non-conference opponents," the conference said in a statement Saturday. "The conference expects this conduct to be upheld by all game participants.

"As a result, the umpire has been removed from the series and has been suspended indefinitely from Southland Conference baseball games."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.