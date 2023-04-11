"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert skewered President Biden for his gaffe-ridden statement at the White House Easter Egg Roll that hinted at a reelection run Monday.

Biden’s presidency has been filled with crises and gaffes as citizens question his mental acuity, but he may have hinted he is up for the challenge of running for reelection. The president’s fumbling statement at the annual Easter Egg Roll, a White House tradition going back to 1878, was comedy fodder for Colbert.

"I was just wondering, Mr. President, will you be taking part in the Easter Egg Rolls, planning on after 2024?" NBC's "TODAY" show co-host Al Roker asked Biden in a clip shown by Colbert.

"I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls," Biden replied, before adding, "Maybe five…Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know."

EASTER REMINDS CHRISTIANS HOW RESURRECTION RESONATES IN OUR PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Roker pressed the president on whether his planned continued participation in this White House tradition implied he would be hosting as president, "Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024?"

"I’ll either be rolling an egg or end up being the guy who’s pushing ’em out," Biden replied, stumbling over his words.

Colbert riffed on the bizarre statement.

"That’s right, Jack! I got big Easter news: Joe Biden can lay eggs. Easy as pie. No, I push ’em right out the cloaca. Serve ’em up scrambled, or sit on ’em for a while, raise a beautiful flock of little baby Joes, ‘peep, peep, peep,’" Colbert quipped while imitating the president and wearing the aviator sunglasses Biden favors. "Point is, I am mentally fit to once again run for President of the United States. What’s goin’ on? Where’s Jill? Marco! Jill-o!"

STEPHEN COLBERT CALLS OUT KAMALA HARRIS SIDESTEPPING QUESTION OF WHAT HER ‘ACTUAL ROLE’ IS AS VICE PRESIDENT

Biden was deemed to be "healthy" and "vigorous" in his mid-February health exam, but some medical experts pointed out his doctor didn't mention the president's mental acuity.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medical professional and Fox News contributor, questioned how Biden performed on this aspect of the exam, noting the mental portion is critical.

"The job of the presidency is a very demanding stressful job," she said. "We must ensure our leader is physically mentally and emotionally capable, especially when it comes to, decisions, regarding life and death and the overall health, safety, and well-being of our nation."