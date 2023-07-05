This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

"Mulan" star Coco Lee, who also sang the song "Reflection" in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney film as well songs from the "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Runaway Bride" soundtracks, has died. She was 48.

Lee’s sisters confirmed on social media that the singer attempted suicide over the weekend, and was rushed to a hospital. They said that she was in a coma and died on Wednesday.

"With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," her sisters Carol and Nancy wrote on their social media accounts.

They added that this year marks the 30th year of her singing career, saying: "in the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

Lee, who voiced the titular character in the Mandarin version of Disney's animated classic "Mulan," was born Ferren Lee in Hong Kong in 1975 and moved to San Francisco with her family as a child.

She went to middle school and high school in the U.S. and attended U.C. Irvine before getting her break in the Chinese music scene, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Lee became a Chinese pop star in the 1990s, releasing albums in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, and she also sang the English hits "Before I Fall in Love" from the "Runaway Bride" soundtrack and "A Love Before Time" from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." She also was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song "Do You Want My Love" charted at #4 on Billboard's Hot Dance Breakouts chart in Dec. 1999.

She married Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz in 2011 and was a stepmother to his two daughters.

Lee wrote a poignant Instagram post last New Year’s Eve, writing in part: "LOVE & FAITH ~my 2 favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get thru this incredibly difficult year. Life seemed unbearable at times but I adapted the attitude of a ‘female warrior’ to face them head on fearlessly but always had the biggest smile and big fat laughters! Strength, courage, n bravery is within all of us so use them."

She added at the time that her "goal" for 2023 was to share how she "faced major life changing hurdles n still manage to keep a positive attitude. I am happy to say I am finally living the real me. It’s the best feeling n I’m grateful everyday to be alive n I get to share my thoughts with u. My dear friends… Be U n Live U! Remember there’s only 1 of u in the world, u r one of a kind."

Her sisters echoed those words Wednesday, asking her fans to "share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness."

They added, "Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

