Coco Austin received backlash this week after she posted a TikTok video showing her dancing with her 7-year-old daughter Chanel.

In the post shared on her social media account, the mother-daughter duo dance to a remix of the Black Eyed Peas’ "Boom Boom Pow," and Chanel grabs her mother's thigh and slaps it.

"Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it," Austin, 44, wrote in the caption. "I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol. #mommydaughter #dynamicduo #trending #follow."

And while the vast majority of her comments were positive, a good number of fans called the video "inappropriate."

COCO AUSTIN CRIES AFTER ICE-T PRAISES HER FOR RAISING THEIR DAUGHTER: 'I LOVE YOU TO DEATH'

"Sorry, even if it is just playing around am I the only one that thinks your daughter shouldn’t’ be slapping you on the a—Twerking?" one commenter wrote.

Another critic wrote, "Why is it cute to have a little girl slap your butt and have her twerking..? All for attention smh."

"Cringy af," one person commented.

"It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother," another said. Another agreed, saying, "This is not inappropriate at all. More like cringe."

Another critic wrote, "Stop doing that to your kid. Unfollow."

Others defended Austin.

"I see nothing wrong here but mother and daughter having fun," one of her defenders wrote.

Another person wrote, "Everyone needs to chill the f out! This is cute, they are cute, leave these two cuties alone.. geez."

The former Playboy model and wife of actor-rapper Ice-T possibly alluded to the backlash in a post Thursday while advertising her OnlyFans page.

"On my IG, Facebook and Twitter pages I post all kinds of stuff that I enjoy while keeping it fun and funny.. On my OF page I keep it sexy. Be sure to follow me!" she wrote alongside a picture of her in lingerie.

Austin sparked a similar backlash in December when she shared a video of their family dancing in Christmas pajamas that showed Chanel "twerking" in what Austin said was an imitation of animated character Tina Belcher who is an awkward dancer.

Austin wrote, "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.. She loves to joke. #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves."

Austin fired back at a hater, writing Chanel was "making fun of a character from ‘Bob's Burgers.’"

Ice-T, 64, also responded in a New Year’s post that said, "Everyone is going to hate you anyway... so you might as well give them a reason … Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN."