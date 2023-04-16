As festival goers bask under the hot desert sun to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, celebrities were also having the time of their lives at the iconic event.

After the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world in 2020, causing the cancelation of the last festival, Coachella didn’t disappoint this year with their major headliners including Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

Hollywood’s elite came dressed to impress for weekend 1 of the jam-packed three-day event in Indio, California.

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’S’ SCHEANA SHAY SIZZLES AT COACHELLA DESPITE RAQUEL LEVISS’ RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her fun-filled Coachella weekend with an early birthday celebration at her exclusive adult campground for her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Husband and rocker Travis Barker joined in on the celebration as Kardashian’s company team surprised her with a colorful birthday cake.

Kardashian was "just living life" as she flaunted her fit physique in a low-cut grey corset dress with a fur crop top jacket. She completed her look with knee-high black boots, oversized sunglasses and had her blonde hair in two buns.

The 43-year-old later escorted her husband Barker to the stage ahead of his Coachella performance. Kardashian donned a blue and black fur jacket while Barker remained topless while showing off his body tattoos.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO SPARK RECONCILIATION RUMORS AFTER BEING SPOTTED SHARING A KISS AT COACHELLA

She shared highlights of Barker's performance on her Instagram with the caption, "My first @blink182 show!"

Meanwhile, "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix showed support for Kardashian at her Camp Poosh Coachella event.

Madix was seen in a white two-piece outfit at the Jon Boy Tattoo pop-up. Her ensemble included a white bikini top underneath a fringed vest and a matching laced skirt.

Earlier that weekend, she was seen with best friend and co-star Scheana Shay having a blast underneath the palm trees.

Madix wore a risqué tie-dye cropped top with ripped jeans and white sneakers. Shay sizzled in a fishnet skirt and her bikini top had tassels, while she wore matching white platform heels.

Their appearances come after Madix was involved in a cheating scandal with her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval. Shay also appeared carefree after "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her for an alleged attack last month.

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts soaked up the desert sun at the Coachella festival in several fashionable outfits.

The "American Horror Story" star sported a Prada white laced dress at the music and arts event with pink sunglasses.

The 32-year-old actress opted for a Western chic look for day 2 of Coachella in a white fringed dress with brown cowboy boots. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a matching leather brown shoulder bag.

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a hippie-bohemian chic look at Coachella.

The former Victoria's Secret model wore a white strung-up top with orange and gold bell-bottoms. Her hair was flowing down her back with some braids, and she completed her look with tinted-colored sunglasses.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny went with a colorful ensemble for his Coachella performance.

While headlining day 1 of the popular music festival, he donned a multicolored jacket with numerous prints ranging from a red-and-black checkered pattern to a yellow plaid print and matching pants.

LADY GAGA, RIHANNA AND CIARA RULE RISQUÉ RED CARPET WITH PROVOCATIVE FASHION TRENDS

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, showed off his slim figure while remaining topless underneath his colorful jacket.

Wildly popular Korean popstar group Blackpink brought the heat to the Coachella festival, as the all-female band headlined day 2 of the music event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink each showed off their own fashion flair with black and pink fashion pieces, from sparkly corsets to a leather jacket and ruffles in between.

Weekend two of Coachella is scheduled to start on Friday, April 21.