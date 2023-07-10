CNN host Jim Acosta appeared to run defense for Democrats on Sunday after they were accused of supporting abortion until the moment of birth.

The Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaat appeared on "CNN Newsroom" to discuss abortion as a political issue leading up to the 2024 presidential election. During the segment, Acosta questioned whether overturning Roe v. Wade would hinder Republicans, leading Plaat to point out the extreme positions of some Democrats.

"Where Americans really disagree is the extreme position of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Gov. Newsom of abortion on demand up until the time of birth and the government must subsidize and pay for them. I believe what we want to do is to have a champion for the culture for the sanctity of human life-" Plaat said.

"Democrats aren’t in favor of-" Acosta interrupted. "Bob, you and I have had lots of conversations. Democrats are not in favor of abortion right up until birth. That’s just not true."

Plaat continued, "Someone’s going to have to tell Gov. Newsom and I believe even President Biden that as well. They are not willing to say-"

"He has said his position is Roe versus Wade," Acosta said.

When asked if they support any restrictions on abortion, many Democrats sidestep the question or say the decision is best left to women and their doctor. Prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Senate Democrats voted in favor of a bill that would legalize abortion for all nine months of pregnancy.

California’s budget, supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, also included an "Abortion Practical Support Fund" to assist in paying the airfare, lodging, gas, and meals for women in need of abortions.

Later on in the interview, Acosta pushed back against Plaat when he claimed Americans were becoming more pro-life.

"I’ve said many times, Jim, you will never be right when you do what’s wrong, you’ll never by wrong when you do what’s right. America is becoming more and more pro-life. We understand the baby has a separate DNA, separate heartbeat, she’s not a blob of tissue. She’s a baby in her mother’s womb. So I think Americans will rally around — there are more pro-life Americans now than ever. I think politically this will be on the far right side as well," Plaat said.

"But what you said is not true, correct?" Acosta remarked. "That America is becoming more pro-life. That’s just not the case. If you look at the latest polling, it shows overwhelmingly Americans disagree with the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

In a Fox News poll earlier this year, a majority of respondents said abortion should be legal in either all (32%) or most (24%) of the time, while 43% say it should be illegal except in certain circumstances (36%) or always (7%).

In June, President Biden admitted that he was not a big fan of abortion and that abortions should be "negotiated" in the last three months.

"The next three months is between, I mean, just a woman and her family," Biden said. "Next three months is between a woman and her doctor. The last three months have to be negotiated, because you can’t — unless you are in a position where your physical health is at stake you can’t do it."