CNN's Jake Tapper wondered on Tuesday why the President Biden's approval rating was still so low, "three years in" to his presidency, as Americans "disapprove overwhelmingly" of his performance.

"The Lead" host noted the White House was trying to "gin up excitement" for President Biden's 2024 campaign.

"CNN’s poll from last week found his approval rating is at only 41%. Only 37% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy. I said this in our staff meeting today, I feel like I’ve been noting this for three years. President Biden is out there heralding such and such and the American people disapprove overwhelmingly. Three years in, we’re still having the conversation," he said.

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe told Tapper that the reason they were still having the conversation was that the connection wasn't happening.

Rascoe said that it was likely very frustrating for Biden's staff because, "unemployment is relatively low" and "inflation is coming down."

"Everything feels more expensive and I think that is the issue that they have. They have not been able to connect and make people feel like Biden has done something for them. And I think it is hard because Biden is not that type of candidate that gets people all worked up in their hearts to feel very warm and fuzzy about him," she added.

When pressed on the president's low approval rating in late July, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre dismissed the concerns and argued that they don't tell the whole story.

"So the polls don't tell the whole story. They don't tell the full story, and we understand that," Jean-Pierre responded. "The data shows the combination of unemployment and inflation is at near historic lows. And that's what we have seen."

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING HITS ALL-TIME LOW AMID RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: POLL

A recent New York Times/Sienna College poll found that President Biden and Donald Trump would be tied in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, both Biden and Trump would receive 43% support overall from registered voters surveyed.

The survey showed high job disapproval numbers for both candidates, with 54% of voters disapproving of Biden and 55% of Trump.

Members of the media have continued to point out the president's low approval ratings and other surveys showing near ties with the former president in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.

"A poll from Quinnipiac on a [a] possible Biden/Trump matchup puts Biden at 48%, Trump at 44%. This is a poll, again, taken largely after the indictment. I mean, that’s going to make you – that’s within the margin of error. That’s a statistical tie," ABC's Jonathan Karl said on "This Week" in June.

"What does that say about Biden?" he said, noting he was barely beating Trump, according to the poll.

