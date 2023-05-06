During CNN coverage of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, anchor Christiane Amanpour praised the new monarch for supporting a research project to investigate his ancestors’ historical connection to the British slave trade.

In addition to commending Charles III's openness to investigating his family’s ties to slavery, she mentioned the word "reparations," suggesting this research could potentially open the discussion to providing public restitution.

Charles III supports opening up the family's archives to investigate links to the transatlantic slave trade and giving academics access for analysis, Fox News Digital reported in April.

A palace spokesperson made a statement supporting the project after U.K. outlet The Guardian uncovered a document that it reported showed "the 1689 transfer of [$1,263.90] of shares in the slave-trading Royal African Company to King William III, from Edward Colston, the company’s deputy governor."

"That process has continued with vigour and determination since His Majesty’s accession. Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries," the spokesperson told the outlet. "As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives."

Amanpour brought up the topic in response to CNN co-anchor Anderson Cooper marveling at thousands of British troops arrayed in honor of the new king.

Cooper said: "To see 4,000 British troops dressed up like this in these, you know, in these squares, I mean, the only times you would have seen this in history is during war or coronation."

"That’s right," Amanpour responded. "And obviously, in all those years since, the idea of empire has become something that is not as wanted as it used to be, clearly for obvious reasons, and that whole colonial experiment, it is essentially evaporating, if not evaporated."

"You know, this is really important to also talk about, the idea of reparations and other such things, which this king has said he’s willing to entertain investigations into even the royal family’s history of slavery and the like," she continued.

Amanpour then turned to the British Empire’s relationship with India, one of the countries it subjugated later in its colonial period, noting how British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak being of Indian descent brings a positive impact on the two nations.

"… that is an idea of great pride to many people in this country," she said.

Amanpour concluded with praise for Charles III's promotion of diversity in Great Britain.

"And this king has paid attention and tribute to what is now a diverse nation, unlike it was during the reign and the coronation of his mother."

