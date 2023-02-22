Some progressives who still watch low-rated CNN have soured on Don Lemon, the liberal anchor they once embraced for his over-the-top attacks on Donald Trump and conservatives. They now want Lemon fired and canceled for doing what he’s long been known for — saying something dumb.

The brouhaha stems from an on-air conversation between Lemon and his two "CNN This Morning" co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, about the call by Republican presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for presidential candidates 75 and over to be required to take mental competency tests. Don being Don, told his stunned co-hosts: "Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s…"

The outrage was swift both on the air in real time by his two female co-hosts and on social media. Who knew that Don Lemon would be the one to unify liberals and conservatives? Social media were aflame with condemnations of his remark by reporters and ordinary Americans. The expectation grew quickly among the mob that Lemon should and would be canceled.

Lemon then tweeted out what was described as apology, but it wasn’t. He noted that his remark was "inartful" which sounds like he was right, but he could have said it in a better way. That didn't help, fueling the fire even more among his colleagues and the public.

Lemon’s blatantly sexist comment was infuriating and seemed to compare women to cattle. Collins pushed back on-air if he was speaking about the value of a woman based on her reproductive capacity. His response? "It depends" and then told his co-hosts and audience to "Google it."

It was and is infuriating, and almost immediately the cancel culture mob had formed. As someone who has worked most of her adult life advocating for women, I agree that pushing back on bigotry like this that demeans women is a must. However, demanding that Lemon lose his job goes too far. Firing him would normalize the expectation that someone will be professionally and personally annihilated for a dumb comment, backward attitude, or unapproved opinion.

Courtesy of bloodthirsty Marxists disguised as American liberals, the scourge of cancel culture has been charging through Western civilization like a monster truck speeding through the Mojave Desert, with piles of hapless victims smashing against the windshield at record pace.

For conservatives and the increasing numbers of classical liberals who have spoken out against the cancerous nature of cancel culture, we need to resist indulging in the temptation of schadenfreude. Lemon’s latest foot-in-mouth episode presents a perfect opportunity to stand against his presumed annihilation and be consistent with our rejection of the left’s attempt to train us all into becoming cancel culture assassins.

While many expect Lemon’s career to be over, CNN Chairman Chris Licht thought a different approach is warranted. Fox News Digital reported Licht said in a memo to CNN staff: "’I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously… It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

Licht’s attitude is a perfect example of how to proceed without bending to the mob that wants someone stoned to death because they expressed wrongthink. But with this step away from cancel culture, a bigger question emerges from his announcement. What is the "formal training" Lemon will now undergo?

"Training" like this is something that the left has concocted to reinforce fear and insecurity in the minds of every American. Such training is not meant to solve a problem, but rather to normalize the notion that people who hold or express forbidden opinions are psychologically disturbed and must be treated as such. That is the goal of the left. Not solving, but using a situation to further their agenda of fear, division and control.

Lemon is a 56-year-old man who may or may not be in his prime. He's old enough to understand what's appropriate, but like a child who has never been corrected or rebuked, seems to not know where to draw the line. Rectifying that can be accomplished with one conversation explaining that he should appreciate the warning and that if he continues to disturb the workplace he'll need to move on.

In the meantime, Nikki Haley has not let this push her off her stride, and she’s even fundraising off Lemon’s dumb remark. According to reports, Lemon’s co-workers remain outraged because their woke philosophy inevitably requires them to turn on each other.

Forgiveness and second chances are not virtues the left embraces. Let’s give Lemon a chance and see if he understands that he can stop being a jerk.

