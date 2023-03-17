A CNN crew was robbed in San Francisco while reporting on the rampant crime that has plagued the city.

CNN correspondent Kyung Lah took to Twitter on Friday and detailed how their rental car was vandalized as she was conducting an interview at City Hall.

"Got robbed. Again," Lah wrote. "[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous."

Lah wrote their hired security guard "tried to grab the crooks" but ended up taking a photo of the license plate of their getaway car. She also thanked San Francisco Police who responded to the incident.

"To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught," Lah told the criminals.

"San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough," Lah tweeted while sharing video of the shattered rear window of their car.

The CNN correspondent lamented how she would be able to board her flight without her ID or passport since they had been stolen.

"BTW; @jasonkCNN and I are in San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime #irony," Lah tweeted.

She then told her Twitter followers, "Bc so many people get their cars broken into and their bags stolen, @SouthwestAir was very used to my lack-of-ID problem and smoothly gave me my ticket after a brief security check. Off to TSA now."

Lah warned travelers in the what she was told by a TSA officer, "if you fly out of Oakland, know the gas stations are being hit around the airport. Teams here in Oakland say passengers show up crying bc their bags are all stolen, all in seconds."

She later provided an update that her bag was recovered while Kravarik's was "still missing."

It is unclear whether the second robbery incident Lah referred to in her Twitter thread also took place in San Francisco. Neither she nor CNN immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

While there's been an uptick in crime in cities across the country in recent years, San Francisco has been a hot spot for robberies and assaults.

Walgreens was forced to close several of its locations in the Golden Gate City due to out-of-control shoplifting.

The rise in San Francisco crime led to the 2022 ousting of the city's progressive district attorney Chesa Boudin, who over 55% of residents voted him out in a historic recall election.