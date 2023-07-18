CNN hosts appeared fixated on Special Counsel Jack Smith exiting a local Subway shop in the wake of sending a letter telling the former President Donald Trump he is the target of a grand jury investigation.

While reporting on the news, "Inside Politics" host Dana Bash drew attention to CNN correspondent Evan Perez’s "exclusive" footage of Smith exiting a Subway for lunch while refusing reporter questions. Speaking with Perez, Bash highlighted the "imagery" of the scene to contrast himself with Trump.

"What is important is the imagery here. They clearly wanted us to see him and that image to be very different from what we saw in the former president's post, which is that he's a deranged individual," Bash said.

Bash’s comment was in reference to Trump’s post on Truth Social where he attacked Smith for informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riot.

"Deranged Jack Smith, prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again it was a Sunday night!) stating that I am the TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short four days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest an indictment," Trump wrote.

Perez also gave a more detailed account of Smith’s lunch, though admitting that he couldn’t tell whether he ordered a footlong or a six-inch sub.

"Yeah. I mean, look, you can, I can count probably five or six sandwich shops between his office and that location that he was at earlier today. He was—he stood in line like everybody else, and I couldn't tell whether it was a footlong or is it a -- or was it a six-inch sub, but look, I mean, we now are on watch for when this potential indictment is coming," Perez said.

The conversation about Smith’s appearance at a Subway continued into "CNN News Central" where correspondent John King similarly called it a "message" against Trump.

"Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he bullies people, he tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying ‘I'm not going anywhere,’" King said.

"Yeah, the imagery was intentional and spoke volumes," Bash agreed.

A government source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Fox News that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office sent Trump a target letter. This new development indicates that Trump could face another indictment.

Smith’s previous investigation into Trump allegedly retaining classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home led to the former president receiving his second indictment.