Liberal outlets CNN and MSNBC faced backlash for declining to show live scenes of former President Trump as he responded to his federal indictment.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said the network had an obligation not to knowingly broadcast "untrue things," explaining to viewers why they would not broadcast Trump speaking at his New Jersey golf club hours after his court appearance.

Former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz responded by questioning how something can be deemed untrue beforehand.

CNN SIGNALS RETURN TO PARTISAN ERA WITH COVERAGE OF TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘AURA OF DIVISIVENESS IS BACK’

"She says, ‘we're not going to air it because he's going to say something untrue.’ How does she know that? Is she clairvoyant? It's not as if Donald Trump reads the teleprompter. How do you know what he's going to say is untrue?" he asked on Fox News @ Night Thursday.

"They just don't like him, and they don't like him because he's successful, because he's a threat to their agenda and because he speaks off the cuff."

Fox News host Sean Hannity sounded off on the liberal media outlets Wednesday night, calling them "gutless partisans."

"They are not journalists," Hannity said. "They pretend to own the truth but refuse to hear any perspective that just doesn’t validate their own left-wing fantasies."

He called out the mainstream media’s hypocrisy after liberal networks dedicated hours of coverage to Trump’s arraignment while ignoring a serious allegation against the Biden family.

"They devoted a whopping 291 minutes to Trump’s indictment," Hannity said. "Zero minutes to the Biden bribery allegations. Not one single minute."

Hannity then took direct aim at Maddow, calling out her lies about the Russia collusion story.

"Talking about truth? Pretty laughable," he said.

"Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld joined in criticizing Maddow’s previous obsession with Russia, saying there would only be silence if her untrue statements were removed.

"I seem to remember when ‘untrue things’ was her nickname," Gutfeld said. "And yet, she’s a respected gatekeeper of information.

Meantime on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper called Trump "dangerous" and accused the former president of turning his Miami court appearance into a campaign ad. Tapper rebuked his CNN producers for showing footage of Trump at the Versailles restaurant in Miami where he was greeted by religious leaders and supporters.

"The folks in the control room, I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn this into a spectacle, a campaign ad. That's enough of that," Tapper said.