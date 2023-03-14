CNN took an awkward sidestep in its coverage of the 95th Academy Awards as one of the night's biggest winners made a stunning jab at the network's embattled host Don Lemon.

Michelle Yeoh made history on Sunday as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress for her lead performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which swept all the major categories including Best Picture.

While accepting her Oscar, the 60-year-old offered words of encouragement to her female colleagues.

"This is proof that dreams dream big and that dreams do come true," Yeoh, who was born in Malaysia, said while holding her award. "And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you're ever past your prime. Never give up!"

That comment received a roaring response from the audience as cheers and applause filled the room.

However, CNN's report on Hollywood's biggest night left her "prime" comment on the cutting room floor, leaving in her "never give up" remark, which was made immediately after the Lemon swipe.

Lemon, meanwhile, repeatedly showered the Asian winners with praise, but put more focus on Yeoh's "Everything" co-star the Vietnam-born Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor.

"Isn't that amazing?" Lemon reacted. "We've been covering… 'Oscars So White,' right? And this was a huge night for Asians and Asian Americans, especially the moment I related to the most or that moved me the most when, I hope I say his name- Ke Huy Quan, when he said, ‘My 80-year-old mother is at home watching,' he said, ‘Look Mom, I won an Oscar!’ I mean, you can't help but tear up at that moment and relate to it."

He later added, "I thought it was particularly reaffirming, especially for Asian American actors or just Asian Americans in the country considering I was in California covering the shootings and the killings and all of the anti-Asian hate that has been going on in the country especially since COVID, I thought it was a really important and reaffirming moment for Asian Americans and I hope that, you know, they feel that in this country and that everyone does."

Lemon landed himself in hot water last month when he took aim at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for calling for "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians 75 and older.

The CNN host cited "Google" to argue the 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," he said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

Lemon attempted to issue a mea culpa on Twitter following the intense backlash, writing, "The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

He later was forced to make a groveling apology to colleagues on the network's editorial call the next morning.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon said to colleagues, Fox News Digital confirmed. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

CNN insiders continued blasting Lemon over his "pathetic" apology. And criticism has only grown as he was spotted vacationing on the beach shortly after phoning in his apology.

Lemon's boss, CNN CEO Chris Licht, scolded the host on the call, calling his comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, adding it was a "huge distraction."