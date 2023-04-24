CNN and embattled anchor Don Lemon have cut ties, CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a memo to staffers on Monday.
"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him luck and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," Licht said.
Lemon announced on Twitter he had been fired, calling himself "stunned" and expressing anger that he hadn't been contacted directly to be informed of his termination.
"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he wrote.
Lemon, long a primetime host who was moved to the newly launched "CNN This Morning" last year, had been at the center of several embarrassing sagas for the network in recent months, most notably when he suggested women over 50 were past their "prime." His remarks angered CNN insiders and prompted calls for his firing at the time.
This is a developing story, more to come…