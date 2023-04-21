CNN anchor John King noted President Biden’s key challenges, and asked whether the American public truly plans to reelect him in 2024.

While the political pushback many expected for Democrats in the Midterm elections never materialized, some are questioning whether President Joe Biden himself can still win a national election. A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 52% of Democrats do not want Biden to run for the presidency in 2024.

King spoke on his show "Inside Politics" about the issues undermining Biden’s re-electability.

King noted that Biden "clearly has liabilities" and said, "he’s 80 years old. He will be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025."

BIDEN TO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE RE-ELECTION BID NEXT WEEK: REPORTS

"Do the American people want that?" he asked. "Do they want four more years for this president?"

King then spoke about various political issues that have dogged Biden's presidency.

"Immigration is an issue where the Biden Administration, the numbers are not working in his favor, and the Republicans plan to make a very big deal of that," he said. "Inflation and recession fears, obviously, issue number one. Where is the economy six months from now and nine months from now compared to today? This is a tough challenge if you’re an incumbent president."

WHITE HOUSE INSISTS NO 'POLITICAL INTERFERENCE' IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE AFTER IRS WHISTLEBLOWER COMES FORWARD

He then noted a poll with grim implications for Biden’s electoral chances.

"Look at this number. Nearly three quarters of Americans say the country is going in the wrong direction. Joe Biden is asking for four more years," he said. "When 74 percent of Americans think the country is heading the wrong way it’s hard for the boss to say 'give me four more years.' This is a giant challenge for the president."

President Biden is reportedly expected to announce his bid for a second term as president next week.