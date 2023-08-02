Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer and CNN analyst Michael Fanone claimed Tuesday’s federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot made him feel the exact same way he felt when the U.S. military "killed Osama bin Laden."

Fanone, who was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and who has testified before the U.S. House select committee investigating the riot that day, told CNN host Laura Coates on Tuesday he believed that Trump’s actions surrounding the event were "absolutely" comparable to bin Laden’s terror attack against the U.S. on 9/11.

Fanone’s words seemed to perturb Coates, who paused and admitted to the former law enforcement officer that his statement was an "eyebrow-raising" one.

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN. 6

The segment occurred Tuesday night, only hours after Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the indictment of Trump on charges surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

These charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Fanone reacted to the news on "CNN Tonight," telling Coates he felt as proud about the indictment as he did when bin Laden was killed in 2011.

He said, "When I first learned about the indictment, I had a long conversation with a friend of mine, Ryan Reilly, and I told him how proud I felt to be an American at that moment. Much in the way that I did when I learned that our military had killed Osama bin Laden. I just felt incredibly proud."

Looking somewhat perplexed, Coates asked, "These two seem comparable to you?" She added, "Why that comparison in particular?"

Fanone obliged the host, saying, "I believe they are comparable." Coates interjected, "In what way?" The former officer continued, saying, "Absolutely. Osama bin Laden was a terrorist who committed a horrific act against American people and against our republic. And I believe that Donald Trump is a terrorist who committed horrific acts against the American people."

DESANTIS CALLS FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT REFORMS AFTER TRUMP JANUARY 6 INDICTMENT

The host reminded Fanone of the intensity of such a comparison, telling him, "You can imagine that is a very eyebrow-raising statement, to say the least, the notion of Osama bin Laden in comparison to Donald Trump."

Coates gave her guest the benefit of the doubt, stating, "It likely speaks to just how deeply you have been concerned and have felt about all of this." Still she pushed back again on his claim, asking, "But are you concerned that statements like that or the rhetoric surrounding what his role has been is going to cloud people's view of this indictment as a fair process?"

Fanone replied by noting that the people involved in the legal process are the only ones whose views matter on the subject. He said, "I think that the only person or people whose view matters with regards to this indictment are the jurors who will eventually be sat and listen to the facts and ultimately make a judgment as to whether or not Donald Trump is guilty of the charges that Jack Smith and the Department of Justice have brought forward."

He then downplayed his own opinion, saying, "Other than that, what I say — what I say or what Republican lawmakers say is just, you know, s--- to take up time on cable news."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media