The winners have been announced at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The show – which was co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown – was held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Carrie Underwood performed and earned two more nominations. She is already the most awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 CMT Awards, but did not take any awards home on Sunday night.

Leading the pack in nominations at this year's award show was Lainey Wilson, with a total of four nominations.

Shania Twain was honored at the ceremony as the third-ever recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award. The award is given to artists who use their platform to advocate for change in the industry and elevate the voices of those who are underrepresented in country music.

Here's the complete winners list of the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Video of the year: Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Female video of the year: Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Male video of the year: Jelly Roll – "Son Of A Sinner"

Group/Duo video of the year: Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle"

Breakthrough female video of the year: Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Breakthrough male video of the year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner"

Collaborative video of the year: HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

CMT performance of the year: Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT digital-first performance of year: Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT "All Accesss")