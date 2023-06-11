CMAFest was temporarily shutdown Sunday due to weather concerns in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley are set to headline the popular outdoor concert.

"Outdoor stages are temporarily suspended for weather," the festival tweeted. "Calmly & safely seek shelter immediately.

They added, "Shelters: Music City Center & Garage, Bridgestone Arena, Hilton Hotel Garage, 222 Garage or nearest business. Stay tuned for updates through app notifications."

One hour later, organizers shared that all outdoor stages would remain closed.

"NWS is tracking inclement weather & all outdoor daytime stages will not reopen," CMAFest tweeted Sunday. "Await further instructions before heading to Nissan Stadium, gates will be delayed."

Saturday's headliners included Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and Eric Church.

One fan wrote, "Feels like Eric Church all over again." Another follower tweeted, "You guys are getting great at shutting things down early!"

Country fans wondered why Eric's set seemed to be cut short Saturday. "What happened? @ericchurch walked off a short set from #CMAfest without as much as a thanks for coming," one follower asked on Twitter.

"I’ve seen him so many times and that was so strange. There’s gotta be more to this story."