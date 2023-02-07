Wed, 09 Nov 2022 23:30 EST

[image]

Luke Combs won big at the CMA Awards and brought home his second entertainer of the year trophy Wednesday.

“I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said.

Earlier in the evening, Combs took home the album of the year award for his latest catalog, "Growin’ Up.”

"This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded a lot more country than it has in a long time,” he told the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 23:19 EST

[image]

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning tapped into a viral moment with Carrie Underwood on Wednesday at the CMA Awards after joking about her "side-eye" reaction to Bryan's joke about Aaron Rodgers' anti-vaccine stance the year before.

"Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” Manning told Bryan while opening the show in Nashville.

“We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been on Sunday Night Football a lot, and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

Last year, cameras caught Carrie in a sigh in the middle of Luke's monologue.

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Bryan joked at the time. “Rest assured, we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it is so great to be here with all my fellow artists — tested and together,” he told the audience. “Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing.”

Underwood's husband, former pro hockey star Mike Fisher, had recently publicly supported Rodgers' decision to not get the vaccine.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 22:55 EST

[image]

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson earned a few more accolades Wednesday with the new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year trophies at the CMA Awards.

"This is for that nine-year-old little girl who wrote her first song," Wilson said during an emotional speech while accepting the new artist award.

She was back on stage soon to pick up the female vocalist of the year award where she praised the women in the category and made a promise to fans.

"I promise you, I know I'm new to a lot of folks, but I promise you I won't let you all down," she said.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 22:23 EST

[image]

Thomas Rhett collaborated with Katy Perry on the duet "Where We Started" at the CMA Awards Wednesday in Nashville.

The pair performed the song from his latest album of the same name, which debuted in April.

Perry rocked a denim strapless dress with fishnet tights while Rhett sported a black leather jacket with matching slacks.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 22:00 EST

[image]

Carly Pearce gave an emotional performance dedicated to the late Loretta Lynn at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Dressed in an electric green ensemble, Pearce honored the legendary musician who died in October at the age of 90.

"We love you, Loretta!" she said at the end of her ballad.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 21:39 EST

[image]

John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne revealed his wife, Lucie Silva, is pregnant and expecting twins.

The lead guitarist of the country music group shared their baby bliss during the Country Music Awards Wednesday in Nashville.

Earlier in the evening, Brothers Osborne caught up with Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the red carpet.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 21:09 EST

[image]

Wynonna Judd was overcome with emotions while presenting the duo of the year award at the CMAs Wednesday.

"In death, there is life and here I am," she told the audience with tears in her eyes. "I am humbled to still have a seat in country music."

Before presenting the award, she said "Mom and I won seven times," referring to her late mother Naomi Judd who died earlier this year after a long battle with mental illness. "I love you so much."

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne won the award, and praised Wynonna for being the icon of country music.

"To be here tonight, and then to be in the presence of Wynonna," T.J. said.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 20:52 EST

[image]

Jordan Davis took home the CMA Award for song of the year for his hit with Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt."

Davis said his anthem was all about "faith and family."

"We wrote a song about faith and family, and if that's not country music, I don't know what is," Davis said while accepting the award.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 21:17 EST

[image]

CMA Awards co-hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan poked jabs at each other while opening the show Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The former quarterback joked that the country singer could be a candidate that would "never plead the fifth, but will drink a fifth."

Manning also played on Bryan's 2015 song, and said Luke would be "Huntin', fishin', and lovin' every day."

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 20:25 EST

[image]

Reba McEntire joined Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for an emotional tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The powerhouse trio dedicated their performance to the 90-year-old singer who died at home in Tennessee in October.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 20:18 EST

[image]

John Pardi and wife Summer shared the look of love while walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards before becoming parents.

The country crooner told Fox News Digital that he's "excited" about becoming a dad for the first time.

"You know what, I'm excited, I'm not really nervous. I'm not ready for high school, but that's a long ways away," Pardi said. "I'm excited! I'm not getting any younger, it's time to have kids."

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 19:22 EST

[image]

Country music stars shined in Nashville Wednesday where the hottest ticket in town was at the Bridgestone Arena for the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood rocked a baby blue strapless dress while Reba opted for a velvet long-sleeved number in a royal hue to walk the red carpet before the ceremony.

Take a look at all of the biggest names at the Country Music Association Awards.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 19:06 EST

[image]

Jimmie Allen will not be performing with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

The 37-year-old country music singer announced that he was dropping out of his scheduled appearance due to illness, hours before the awards show is set to take place on Wednesday night.

"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight," Allen tweeted.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 18:55 EST

[image]

The CMA Awards are still a few hours away, but some people are walking into the ceremony as winners already.

Ahead of Wednesday night's show, winners in the musical event of the year and music video of the year were announced Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America."

The announcement was broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the show will take place later in the evening.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce took home the award for musical event of the year, for their collaboration on the song "Never Wanted to be That Girl," produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

The award for music video of the year went to Cody Johnson, for the music video for his song "Til You Can't," directed by Dustin Haney.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 18:41 EST

[image]

Country music legend Reba McEntire walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards Wednesday in Nashville days after having to cancel multiple tour dates due to vocal issues.

The "I'm A Survivor" singer rocked a sapphire blue gown ahead of the ceremony, where she's set to perform a tribute to late singer Loretta Lynn.

Last week, Reba posted doctor's had advised her to go on "vocal rest" and she was forced to make the "difficult decision" to reschedule a slew of shows.

"My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows."

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 17:55 EST

[image]

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show.

The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all.

With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.

Here is what you need to know about the 2022 CMA Awards.