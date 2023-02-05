Melinda Dillon, the two-time Academy Award nominee who starred in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "A Christmas Story," died on Jan. 9. She was 83.

The actress' obituary noted that "fond memories and expressions of sympathy" for the Dillon family could be shared on the website for the Neptune Society's Long Beach location.

A representative for the Dillon family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Dillon earned a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in Steven Spielberg's classic 1977 science fiction film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." She played Jillian Guiler, a single mother who desperately searched for her son after he was abducted by aliens.

"Melinda was generous of spirit and lent such kindness to the character she played in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’… We will all miss her," Spielberg said in a statement to Variety.

The Arkansas native also received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for playing Teresa Perrone in Sydney Pollack's 1981 neo-noir thriller "Absence of Malice." Her character Teresa Perrone, a lifelong friend of lead Michael Gallagher (Paul Newman), becomes distraught after her abortion is revealed in a newspaper.

Dillon was nominated for the New Star of the Year award at the Golden Globes after making her acting debut in Hal Asby's 1976 film "Bound for Glory."

In one of her most well-known roles, Dillon played Ralphie's mother Mrs. Parker in the beloved 1983 classic holiday movie, "A Christmas Story."

When it debuted in 1983, the film only earned $20 million at the box office, and was neither a runaway hit or total flop. But repeat showings on cable over the past 40 years have turned "A Christmas Story" into a holiday staple, making seeing the cast, including Dillon, a holiday tradition.

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the film produced and starred in the 2022 sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas" on HBO Max, spoke with Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" about the original’s longevity, saying it’s "like comfort food for us. We just relate and we love them. So, it’s just nice."

Dillon also starred in "Slap Shot," "Harry and the Hendersons," "Captain America," "Nightbreaker," "The Prince of Tides" and "Magnolia,"

Her television credits include roles in "The Twilight Zone," "CHiPS," "Tracey Takes On…,""Judging Amy," "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Heartland."

Dillon started her career as an improvisational comedian and stage actress. She starred as Honey in the original 1962 Broadway production of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," earning a Tony Award nomination for best performance by a featured Actress in a play.

After news of Dillon's passing broke, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late actress.

"Melinda Dillon was such a great actress, with a wonderful delicacy about her. She was a delight to direct in Prince of Tides. May she rest in peace," Barbra Streisand tweeted.

"So very, very sad to hear of the passing of Melinda Dillon," Lou Diamond Phillips wrote.

He continued, "She played my adopted mother in Sioux City, my second directorial effort. What a Light and a Blessing. So effortless in her work that it was easy to overlook how brilliant she was. I feel so lucky to have known her. RIP."

"Melinda Dillon’s work had such a profound effect on me," Jon Cryer tweeted. "Every moment of her performance in Close Encounters was perfection. I’m so grateful she decided to give her artistry to the world."