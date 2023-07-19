A Just Stop Oil protester was assaulted by a driver after a pregnant woman was involved in a crash during the latest of the climate activist group’s demonstrations.

The Daily Mail released exclusive footage of the organization blocking a road in South Kensington, London, Wednesday morning. In the video, a car can be seen having apparently crashed, allegedly caused by the protest. A woman then leaves the car shouting at the protesters, "Stop now. Stop now, I'm pregnant."

After that, a man exits the same vehicle and proceeds to yell at the protesters. In additional video, he is seen punching a protester in the face and stomping and kicking at the activist who fell to the ground.

While the driver was not identified, the activist was revealed by Just Stop Oil to be Daniel Knorr, who released a statement.

"I haven’t said anything to the police and I don’t plan to, but I’m afraid that the police might go after this man. I feel no ill sentiment or ill will against him. It’s a difficult situation for anyone to be in and it’s bound to create frustration. I can tell with the fact that he’d just been in a car accident, he was very stressed," Knorr said.

He added, "Really, if the police spent more time going after the people at the top who got us in this mess- the people in government and at the top of these fossil fuel companies who are destroying the lives of future generations, as well as the media moguls who create this toxic media space, to keep us divided; instead of going after people like this man, I’d be much happier. Then marching in the road wouldn’t even be necessary."

Knorr was also identified as the protester carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London last month.

In another statement from Just Stop Oil to the Daily Mail, the group remarked, "Daniel was assaulted while marching this morning, and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary."

During another event that morning, two Just Stop Oil protesters spray-painted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, demanding that UK government halt all licenses and consents for oil-based projects.

Since the group’s launch in February 2022, Just Stop Oil protesters have taken part in what many consider extreme demonstrations to demand an end to the use of fossil fuels. Over the last few months, citizens and commuters have begun angrily and sometimes violently confronting the activists, who also have thrown food at priceless works of art.

In May, a man was seen pushing a protester and snatching the group’s banner. While police officers were on the scene, they appeared to only intervene after the man became physical with the demonstrators.