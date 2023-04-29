A climate activism group is planning to blockade the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night in an effort to send a message to President Biden on climate change.

The group, Climate Defiance, tweeted a video on Thursday accusing Biden of committing "ecocide," after he approved a 30-year Alaskan oil drilling project in March, the Willow Project.

"We have only a few years left. Our very lives are at stake. And yet our political leaders wine and dine and laugh as though everything is ok," the group said in a tweet thread. "So we will take matters into our own hands. In two days we will march on the White House Correspondents Dinner. And we will blockade it."

"The president promised to protect us, instead, he stabbed us in the back," the video states.

The Willow Project allows ConocoPhillips to use Alaskan land to produce up to an estimated 180,000 barrels of oil per day. The project will create 300 long-term jobs in addition to 2,500 construction jobs.

In a video shared by the group, a government vehicle was forced to turn around after attempting to enter the Washington Hilton, where the dinner is being held, because protesters are blocking the entrance.

"No more drilling," the protesters were heard shouting.

Climate Defiance, responding to questions about possible arrests, said that it's aiming to bring such a large group that arrests won't be possible.

"We are not ‘aiming to get arrested’ We are aiming to blockade in such large numbers that arrests will be impossible," the group said.

Climate Defiance states on its website that it will have a "legal training" for those interested in taking "arrestable action" at the blockade on Saturday, adding they are raising money to possibly bail people out of jail.

"We will have a legal team, police liaisons, and deescalation leads to provide additional safety day-of-action. We will be sorted into affinity groups per action roles, use the buddy system, and will continue to keep everyone updated through the day of the action," the group states.

White House Correspondents' Association President Tamara Keith told ABC News that "We are aware of the planned protest. There are security precautions in place."

"No one can call Joe Biden a ‘climate-friendly president’ while he’s wrecking the planet w/ new oil + gas projects," the group tweeted.

Climate Defiance tweeted a video showing its protesters at the White House Correspondents Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, holding signs reading "End Fossil Fuels."

Multiple people were seen in the video being held back by security from entering the building.

