A group of climate protestors who damaged the base of an ancient statue in the Vatican museums are now being tried in Vatican City court.

In August 2022, Guido Viero and Ester Goffi affixed their hands with superglue to the base of "Laocoön and His Sons," a Roman statue dating back to antiquity.

They also affixed QR codes linking to activist materials to the base of the statue with superglue.

Viero, 61, and Goffi, 26, were recorded by a third individual identified only as Laura, who was also charged by the Vatican police.

All three are members of Last Generation — an international climate protest group known for public stunts attempting to harm historic artwork and disrupt the peace.

Last Generation claims Viero and Goffi are facing up to three years in prison and a fine of over €3,000.

They have repeatedly appealed to Vatican officials — including the pope — for leniency, stating that the goal was not to damage the ancient work of art but instead to draw attention to climate change and its effects.

The damage done to the Vatican statue is only one in a spree of similar protests across the Western hemisphere.

Climate activists defaced a work of art near Germany's Parliament Saturday in the latest act of vandalism by protestors concerned with environmental policy.

Members of The Last Generation threw black liquid over a series of glass plates displaying 19 articles of the German constitution. The protestors then affixed posters to the facade that read, "Oil or fundamental rights?" in German.