The suspect accused of killing five people inside a home in Cleveland, Texas was plotting an escape to his native Mexico with his domestic partner before he was captured this week by law enforcement, prosecutors have revealed.

Divimara Lamar Nava admitted to delivering a message on behalf of Francisco Oropesa to his cousins in the Houston area asking for assistance on helping him flee the U.S., but no one wanted to get involved, The Associated Press is reporting, citing a prosecutor at Lamar Nava’s probable cause hearing.

Oropesa also showered and slept at the house outside the city of Conroe where he was arrested on Tuesday, while Lamar Nava got him donuts from a nearby store, a prosecutor said.

Authorities believe Lamar Nava was talking to investigators at the same time she was trying to help Oropesa, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said at a news conference. She initially told authorities she did not know where Oropesa was but later told a federal agent he showed up at the house about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the prosecutor at the probable cause hearing.

Oropesa was arrested at the property Tuesday night, 20 miles away from Cleveland, where the massacre unfolded April 28.

Authorities said Wednesday additional arrests were made in the deadly shooting.

One of those arrested was the 53-year-old Lamar Nava, who is listed in jail records as being unmarried but sharing the same address as the suspected gunman, the AP also reported.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Lamar Nava and her booking photo were listed on the Montgomery County Jail roster Wednesday morning, and she continued to be listed as an inmate Thursday.

Oropesa, a Mexican national, is an illegal immigrant who has reportedly been deported five times.

Multiple sources told Fox News Oropesa, 38, was taken into custody by the Border Patrol Tactical Unit. Officials said during a press conference that the FBI received a tip at 5:15 p.m. that led to an arrest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors had reportedly asked Oropesa to stop firing his rifle in his yard late Friday so that a baby could sleep. The suspect, who authorities identified from video at the scene and by a Mexican consulate card, then allegedly entered the neighboring home and opened fire, killing five of the people inside.

The victims have since been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her 9-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.