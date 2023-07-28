A Clemson University fraternity has been suspended after the school's investigation into allegations of hazing.

Alpha Gamma Rho is suspended until 2027 after an investigation "revealed instances of hazing by the organization as follows: line-ups, ice water baths and bodily harm inflicted on a new member," according to a report published on Clemson's website pursuant to the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act.

The allegations stem from pledging incidents at the AGR house that occurred in April, the school's newspaper, The Tiger, reported.

"AGR was placed on interim suspension while an independent investigation into hazing allegations took place," a Clemson spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The investigation confirmed the allegations, and the Office of Community and Ethical Standards issued a chapter suspension for a period of four years. AGR accepted responsibility and mutually agreed to the sanction."

The spokesperson continued: "The University takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously and students are expected to uphold high standards of behavior. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process."

A letter from the South Carolina university to the fraternity chapter obtained by The Tiger revealed that AGR's hazing rituals included line-ups, which are military-style assemblies of pledges that sometimes include intimidation or forms of physical abuse or challenges; sleep deprivation; personal servitude and "some sort of ‘chemical burn.'"

The Tucker Hipps Transparency Act was established after Clemson student Tucker Hipps, 19, was found dead in a lake in 2014 after he had been last seen on a fraternity pledge run.

There have been no arrests in connection with his death, but his family believes his death resulted from hazing gone wrong after he did not complete a task for the pledge run, according to the Tucker W. Hipps Memorial Foundation. The case remains open.