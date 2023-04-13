FBI agents have identified someone they want to question immediately in their investigation into leaked classified documents, Fox News has learned.

Multiple reports say the investigation is focused on a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, and Fox News understands that the FBI is working on locating him.

The National Guard said in a statement it is aware Thursday of the "alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents" from the Pentagon.

"The National Guard takes this issue very seriously and will support investigators," the National Guard said in a statement. "National security is our foremost priority and any attempt to undermine it compromises our values and degrades trust among our members, the public, allies and partners.

"We will not have a comment concerning the ongoing investigation and refer you to the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for details," the statement added.

The New York Times and other outlets reported that the man is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who was involved in a private online group called Thug Shaker Central.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal cited an official saying an arrest could happen as soon as Thursday.

President Biden said earlier Thursday that the U.S. is "getting close" to finding the person responsible for leaking Pentagon documents that the Department of Defense has described as containing "sensitive and highly-classified material."

"I can’t right now [give an update]. There is a full-blown investigation going on with the intelligence community and Justice Department and they are getting close," Biden told reporters during his trip to Ireland. "I don’t have an answer for you."

The president also said "I’m concerned that it happened but there is nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence."

The Washington Post first reported last night that the person behind the leak is a man in his 20s who worked on a military base and shared the classified information on the chat app Discord.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.