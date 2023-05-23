It would be a lot cheaper to take the train.

A legendary Plymouth show car that was hidden away for 46 years has been auctioned for one of the highest prices ever paid for a muscle car.

The "Rapid Transit System" 'Cuda was part of a Caravan of Speed promotional tour that featured four custom Plymouth models.

It was styled by Hot Wheels Designer Harry Bradley and built by Ridler custom car award-winner Chuck Miller.

Following the end of the tour, the cars were sold, and the ‘Cuda’s current owner bought it in 1976, drove it for a few months, then put it into storage, where it sat until recently.

The coupe remains all-original, including the 440 cubic-inch V8 engine, and has just 967 miles on its odometer.

Custom touches include the nose cone, front pan, side exhaust pipes, a nonfunctioning drag racing parachute, extra wide rear tires and a signature graphic design finished in lacquer paint.

While a Rapid Transit System 1970 Road Runner that was auctioned in 2019 after its owner's death went for $341,000 and a Duster sold for $264,000, the 'Cuda is one of the most highly sought-after Plymouths, even without the customization.

Given its unique styling and the cache of going "missing" for so long, it attracted a tremendous amount of attention when it crossed the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis last weekend with Miller looking on.

It was offered with no reserve, and when the hammer finally fell, the final bid was an even $2 million, but the buyer paid $2.2 million when the auction fees were added on.

That makes it the most valuable 'Cuda without a Hemi V8 engine ever sold.

The record currently stands at $3.5 million for an ultra-rare 1971 Hemi 'Cuda convertible that was sold in 2014, but another car nearly smashed it not long ago.

Another 1971 Hemi ‘Cuda convertible was bid up to $4.8 million at the Mecum Auctions Indianapolis event in 2021, but it wasn't enough to meet the seller's reserve price.