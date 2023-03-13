If you're looking to make a classic dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2023, check out these flavorful corned beef and cabbage recipes from Chef Alex Reitz – recipe developer for "Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner."

Ahead, Reitz of Denver, Colorado, shares two recipes for the meaty favorite.

"I love this recipe because it's authentic and hits on all the amazing flavors of a classic corned beef dish," says Reitz of the classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes recipe.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: MOST IRISH CITIES IN US AND THEIR BELOVED PUBS

"Slow cooking will ensure your corned beef is mouthwatering and tender, and if you happen to have leftovers, make a corned beef hash for breakfast the next day!" adds Reitz. "Simply chop the leftover beef into bite sized pieces, toss them in a pan with some potatoes and leaks, and add top with a fried egg."

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Rest time: 15 minutes

Makes 8 servings

1 corned beef brisket (2½ pounds)

5 cups water, divided

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into wedges

8 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 8 wedges

8 ounces carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

SLOW-COOKER IRISH SODA BREAD IS THE EASIEST RECIPE FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY

1. Preheat oven to 350 °F. Place Corned Beef Brisket and 3 cups of water in a large stockpot or Dutch oven, fat-side up. Bring to a simmer. Do not boil. Cover tightly and cook in 350°F oven 2½ to 3 hours or until fork-tender. Cook's Tip: If a seasoning packet is included with Corned Beef Brisket, pour over brisket after the water is added in Step 1.

2. Transfer brisket to cutting board, reserving any liquid in stockpot; cover brisket with aluminum foil. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile add 2 cups of the remaining water to the same stockpot with reserved liquid. Place the steamer basket in a stock pot. (Liquid should not touch the bottom of the basket). Place cabbage, potatoes and carrots in a basket. Bring to a boil. Cover tightly; reduce heat and steam vegetables 20 to 25 minutes or until fork-tender.

4. Remove fat from brisket, if desired. Carve brisket into thin slices across the grain. Combine butter, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over vegetables. Serve brisket with vegetables.

For those looking for a riff on the traditional recipe above, you might like this tasty recipe made with fresh dill.

"This recipe is an elevated take on classic corned beef, while still incorporating all the best components. The dill-mustard-butter blend gives the cabbage a serious pop and some unexpected flavor," says Reitz, who cautions that when it comes to properly carving your corned beef, the most important tool to do so safely is a sharp knife (dull knives necessitate more force to use and can be more dangerous as a result).

"If you're using a meat fork, don't pierce the roast to hold it in place," he adds. "Use the back of the fork instead (tongs work great, too) to prevent juices from escaping."

CHICAGO'S GREEN RIVER TRADITION HAS A SURPRISING CONNECTION TO SODA BRAND: REPORT

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Rest time: 15 minutes

Makes 6 servings

1 corned beef brisket (2½ to 3½ pounds)

¼ cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

For Dilled Cabbage:

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into 8 wedges

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1½ teaspoons chopped fresh dill

THE FLATABLE IRISH PUB IS A PARTY VENUE THAT BRINGS THE TRADITIONAL BAR HOME

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Place corned beef brisket and 2 cups of water in a Dutch oven. Bring just to a simmer; do not boil. Cover tightly and cook in 350°F oven 2½ to 3½ hours or until fork-tender.

2. About 20 minutes before Brisket is done, steam cabbage 15 to 20 minutes or until tender.

3. Remove brisket from water; trim fat. Place on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is three-to-four inches from heat. Combine honey and 1 tablespoon of mustard. Brush top of brisket with 1/2 of glaze; broil for three minutes. Brush with remaining glaze; broil for two minutes or until glazed.

4. Combine butter, 1 tablespoon mustard and dill; spread on hot cabbage. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain. Serve with cabbage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

These two original recipes are owned by BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com and were shared with Fox News Digital.