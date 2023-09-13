Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill recalled herself and other U.S. Senators "laughing" at then-vice president Joe Biden while questioning why Americans were so down on Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

McCaskill, now an MSNBC analyst after two terms as a U.S. Senator from Missouri, questioned Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Wednesday about his lack of confidence in President Biden and Harris' 2024 candidacy. Ignatius made waves with his piece out Tuesday that said Biden and Harris shouldn't run again.

"Why is America down on her to the extent they are? Because she’s done nothing to deserve this," McCaskill argued.

"I remember us laughing sometimes at Joe Biden when he was vice president in the cloak room of the Senate. I mean I wasn’t laughing, sorry, Mr. President, but other people were kind of making fun of him. Al Gore, same thing. Dan Quayle, same thing. Vice presidents have a tough job. But why is America so convinced? I mean, this is a woman of great accomplishment… Why is this Kamala Harris a problem instead of an asset?" she asked Ignatius.

The Washington Post columnist compared it to her run for the Democratic nomination 2020 and said he expected her to be a better candidate. Harris eventually dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.

"Why she didn’t get traction with the public, with Democratic voters, I don’t know. But I watched that happen. And I feel like I’m watching that happen now while she's vice president," he said.

He added he would love for her to have "traction" with voters, "become known," and become someone who voters feel is a "plausible" leader as voters are overwhelmingly concerned about Biden's age.

"I don't know many political observers, and Claire maybe you disagree, who feel that she's really accomplished that. Maybe that's still possible, but that has not been an easy job for her," he continued.

Ignatius wrote a column for the Washington Post arguing that both Biden and Harris shouldn't run in 2024.

"Because of their concerns about Biden's age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden," Ignatius wrote.

He also took issue with Biden's situation with his son, Hunter Biden.

Ignatius blamed the president for not preventing Hunter from "joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company and representing companies in China — and he certainly should have resisted Hunter’s attempts to impress clients by getting Dad on the phone."

