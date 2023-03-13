Glendale, Arizona, is temporarily renaming itself in honor of American pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift is soon embarking on her Eras tour across the United States, starting on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, or as it will temporarily be known, "Swift City."

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers announced in a public address that the city’s name will be changed on March 17 and 18 in Swift’s honor. ABC15 morning anchor Nick Ciletti tweeted footage of the live event and wrote, "JUST IN - Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city ‘Swift City’ in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15."

The press conference was reportedly well received by fans.

"What an energy-filled press conference this morning to announce our ceremonial renaming of @GlendaleAZ to #SwiftCity for March 17-18 in honor of @taylorswift13 opening her #ErasTour at @StateFarmStdm!" the mayor wrote from his Twitter account. "I learned that I have been given the nickname #MayorSwiftie by the #Swifties!"

Television host Denise Salcedo tweeted, "12 years ago Taylor Swift released ‘Mean’ with the lyrics ‘Someday, I'll be living in a big old city.’ Today they temporarily renamed Glendale, Arizona to Swift City, Arizona."

Vulture writer Justin Curto, however, appeared unimpressed, penning an opinion piece headlined, "Is This the Best Glendale Could Do for Taylor Swift?"

"Mayor Jerry P. Weiers made the big reveal today, announcing the city will be known as … Swift City," Curto wrote. "Yes, after drumming up anticipation louder than the beginning of ‘State of Grace,’ that’s the best Glendale could do. And it wouldn’t take a mastermind to come up with something better."

The wildly anticipated upcoming Eras tour has been in the headlines since last year, when the high demand for tickets appeared to overwhelm an entire website. Swift, her fans, and even the United States government had locked horns with ticket sales website Ticketmaster after it canceled the general sale of Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in late 2022 after the pre-sale fiasco left many fans without tickets.

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Swift said of the incident. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."