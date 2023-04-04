Cindy Crawford is sharing a glimpse into what her 25-year marriage to Rande Gerber looks like.

In an interview with People magazine, the former supermodel, 57, admitted that their relationship is "more traditional."

"I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he'll repair it if he knows how," Crawford told the outlet.

Crawford described Gerber, 60, as having a "strong sense of style."

"You know, if the air conditioning's not working, he deals with that," Crawford continued. "Or if there's a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we're pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life."

Gerber is able to maintain their home and Crawford brings "punctuality."

"I'm definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff," she added.

Crawford explained that she and Gerber grew up with "more traditional roles," which are implemented in their own marriage.

The 90s supermodel and Gerber share two children — Presley, 23 and Kaia, 21. Crawford said there wasn't a "kids table" in their home; their children were always included.

"I think because of that, they're very comfortable in most life situations," she added.

Gerber still surprises his wife of 25-years with flowers.

"I love roses. I think they add such a nice smell," Crawford said. Her favorite "is the one that Rande always gets me for my birthday. Pale peach, it's called. But you really can't go wrong with any roses. If you take care of them, give them a little bit of love. They last so long."

Flowers mean a great deal to the former supermodel as she recently collaborated with Courtney Sixx, founder of the Boquet Box.

"The thing that's beautiful about flowers is they're only just to be enjoyed," Crawford said. "You know they're going to die. There's not, you know, accruing value or anything. They're literally just something to delight the senses. And I think that's why they feel so indulgent and make you happy."