Ciara is not letting negative comments about her barely there Vanity Fair Oscar's party dress get to her.

In March when Hollywood was celebrating the 2023 Oscars, a number of celebrities attended the exclusive after party in risqué looks.

Ciara made a bold statement (and turned heads) wearing a sparkling netted dress by Dundas with a simple black thong and pasties.

The "Goodies" singer spoke to LuisaViaRoma's LVR magazine that her dress designer, Peter Dundas, knows how to create garments fit for a woman's body.

"Peter [Dundas] has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he gets and knows the woman’s body," Ciara told the outlet, Page Six reported.

"I have an appreciation of the art of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment."

Ciara said she "loved" the dress after she first saw it on the Dundas 2023 fall runway.

"I pay attention to every detail," she said, referencing her past red carpet looks.

In March, Ciara posted a TikTok video where she addressed the "selective outrage" that was a topic of conversation on social media after the event.

Ciara walked toward the camera in her video, dressed in a white bedsheet, with "POV: How I’m Pulling up to Vanity Fair Next Year" written on top of the video.

An audio of photographers calling out her name played in the background while she sported large, over sized black sunglasses and strike different poses.

Social media users were quick to comment on Ciara's see-through look, nearly naked ensembles seemed to be a staple at the Dolby Theatre in March.

Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Mindy Kaling showed some skin in see-through dresses at Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

"The fashion scene is ever-evolving. More than ever before, red carpet looks have become very unpredictable," celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Johnny Wujek told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Some will go classic and clean, while others push boundaries and go ‘full-out drama,'" Wujek said.