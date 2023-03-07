Christine Taylor is revealing what led to her decision to rekindle her romance with Ben Stiller.

On Tuesday, Taylor joined her "Wedding Singer" co-star Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained her relationship timeline with Stiller.

The actress, 51, shared that the couple "knew each other six months, got engaged, were married within a year, then had [daughter Ella] the next year."

"Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," Taylor said. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."

BEN STILLER, CHRISTINE TAYLOR WERE A ‘REBOUND RELATIONSHIP' BEFORE MARRIAGE: ‘WE WEREN’T TAKING IT SERIOUSLY'

Taylor and Stiller wed in 2000 before splitting in 2017. During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to give their relationship a second chance.

During their time apart, "we got to know who we are," Taylor said.

"I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February 2022, Stiller confirmed to Esquire that the couple's rekindled romance all began during the early stages of the pandemic, when he decided it would be best to move back in with Taylor and their two children because it would be the only way he’d be able to see them during the lockdown.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," Stiller explained. "We were separated and got back together, and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Stiller and Taylor share daughter Ella, 20 and son Quinlin, 17.

"We always stayed a family unit," Taylor told Barrymore. "So, when the pandemic hit, and we all had to figure out where to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together with two teenagers, and we found this way back.

"We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions … it just happened organically."